BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

OMG's James O'Keefe Exposes Hawaii Gov's Ban on Public Photography in Lahaina
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
285 views • 09/15/2023

O'Keefe Media Group


Sep 14, 2023


James O'Keefe goes undercover in Lahaina, Hawaii, to reveal a shocking directive from Governor Josh Green: a prohibition on photography on public land. Local law enforcement is enforcing this outrageous order, but even members of the Hawaii National Guard have criticized these actions.


But O'Keefe Media Group (OMG) isn't just reporting; we're taking action. We are suing Governor Josh Green for this blatant infringement on our 1st Amendment rights. This isn't merely about the freedom to take photos; it's about the freedom of the press and the right to hold our leaders accountable.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oro78Z6RNvs

Keywords
governmenthawaiiomgmauibannational guardexposesjames okeefeundercoverdirectivelahainaokeefe media grouppublic photographyjosh green prohibitionlocal law enforcementoutrageous order
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy