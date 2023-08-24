De-dollarization Endgame: BRICS+6

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Bloc Of Five Major Economies Admits Six New Members
* At their 2023 summit, Brazil, Russia, India, China & South Africa agreed to expand BRICS.
* Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, Saudi Arabia & UAE will join BRICS in the first phase of its expansion (effective January 2024).
* Other phases will follow. Many more nations are interested in joining.
* These 11 countries have a combined population of 3.7B people — as well as massive economic activity and resources.
* They include 6 of the world’s top 10 oil producers, comprising 43% of global oil production. R.I.P. petrodollar!
* BRICS+ now effectively surrounds the Persian Gulf; and is consolidating control of global sea lanes.
* As Vladimir Putin stated in his address, de-dollarization is an objective and irreversible process that’s gaining momentum.
Got Bullion?
* A new gold-backed BRICS+ currency will be rolled out in the year ahead.
* That will be a process, not an event; but the announcement will be a shockwave. The infrastructure is now in place.
* The goal is to diversify their “currency risk” i.e. get out from under U.S. petrodollar hegemony and $-based economic sanctions.
* Do you get the feeling that a fiat currency crack-up — and precious metals lift-off — is finally here?
* For insight and guidance, I recommend following Alasdair Macleod and Jim Rickards.