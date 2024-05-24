REVERSE Your MYOCARDITIS. Dr. Bryan Ardis

From https://www.flyover.live/ Heal your myocarditis (heart inflammation) with nicotine. Nicotine REVERSES myocarditis within 14 DAYS. Dosage discussion. Start SLOW. Start with 1 mg (milligram) per day for first week to let your body adjust. Rugby patches, nicnac.com, high-nicotine veggies, Lobelia extract and more.

But isn't nicotine addictive? No. The FDA has been lying for over 40 years. Nicotine is not addictive. Pyrazines are the addictive element added to tobacco products to make them addictive. See: https://www.brighteon.com/4f319b34-7a3a-4ddf-b52d-04d6261e7ae9

RESEARCH: Dose-dependent protective effect of nicotine in a murine model of viral myocarditis induced by coxsackievirus B3. https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26507386/

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/283967783_Dose-dependent_protective_effect_of_nicotine_in_a_murine_model_of_viral_myocarditis_induced_by_coxsackievirus_B3

FULL PRESENTATION: Flyover Conservatives DR. BRYAN ARDIS - What you Don't Know about Nicotine could KILL You! Exposing the Lie. Revealing the Benefits. April 20, 2024 https://banned.video/watch?id=66240944a29e208a7c4ee0d3

Dr. Ardis Playlist: https://www.brighteon.com/watch/62bd777c-7080-4d96-b268-ba1362e2ce81?index=1

Why did the FDA LIE About NICOTINE in 1994? Pyrazines, the tobacco ADDITIVE is the addictive part in cigs. NWO-OverLord Connection. Dr. Bryan Ardis. https://www.brighteon.com/e8c70ccf-e143-4a15-9654-97d6554b321e

BIOGRAPHY

Bryan Ardis, D.C. is a retired chiropractic and nutritionist and a remarkable voice for health freedom. Currently he is the CEO of ArdisLabs and host of the Dr. Ardis Show. "I hope to inform, inspire and empower those who are struggling with personal health issues. I promise to deliver real research and applicable information that can free people from emotional despair and fear, created by symptoms of disease and disinformation." ~ Dr. Bryan Ardis

