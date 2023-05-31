X22 REPORT Ep. 3082b - Trump Counters The Border Invasion, How Do You Sneak One In, Change Of Batter

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical New Ep. 3082b - May 30, 2023

Trump Counters The Border Invasion, How Do You Sneak One In, Change Of Batter





The [DS] is panicking, the evidence is coming out against [JB] and they need to remove him, he has become a liability. They are prepared to replace him. Trump announces how we can fix the border and how we can stop the illegals. One way for the [DS] to bring in a candidate is to remove a senator and replace them with [MO]. Then use this as a spring board into the Presidency, Trump is most likely counting on this to put [BO] in the spotlight.

