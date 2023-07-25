U.S. House of Representatives is Considering 'Impeaching' Biden over Allegations of Corruption Involving Members of the President's Family Abroad.

Kevin McCarthy, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, made this announcement. He further stated that Biden is employing tactics reminiscent of those used during former President Richard Nixon's administration.

According to McCarthy, the current White House leader is using the government as a weapon to benefit his own family and is preventing Congress from exercising proper oversight.



