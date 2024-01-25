Liberating Canada: Calgary

Sworn Enemy Tour — Calgary, Alberta

* You should recognize what is happening to you.

* This is not a political debate to which you’ve been invited to participate.

* This is a destruction of you as well as your culture, beliefs, children and future.





Tucker Carlson Network On X | 25 January 2024

https://tuckercarlson.com/liberating-canada-the-calgary-speech/

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1750496966063079921