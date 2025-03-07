The Most BEAUTIFUL Moment of Trump's Speech + Blue's Destruction of It

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In a beautiful moment of Donald Trump's speech, a young boy, a brain cancer survivor, who is given five months to live six years ago, who dreamed of being a policeman, was awarded a Secret Service badge by the head of the Secret Service. It was a beautiful moment.. And of course, the Democrats and Congress wouldn't stand, and the media played on white supremacy and January 6.