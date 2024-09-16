BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Russians Clearing of the Borki village, in the Kursk region by the fighters of "Pyatnashka"
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
103 views • 8 months ago

Atmospheric footage of the clearing of the village of Borki in the Kursk region by the fighters of "Pyatnashka".

The terrorists of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham received a batch of drones from Ukraine, in return Kiev requested experienced militants, a source in the Syrian opposition told RIA Novosti.

The Turkish newspaper Aydınlık wrote that Ukraine offered the terrorists 75 drones.

The head of the Ukraine Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine, Kirill Budanov, is allegedly in constant contact with the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, the Syrian publication Al-Watan reports.

The article (in arabic?) indicates that Budanov is trying to recruit militants to conduct military operations against Russia in Ukraine.

The recruitment primarily targets terrorists in Syria's Idlib, originating from the former Soviet countries, the reports say, adding that their training has been going on for at least two months.



politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
