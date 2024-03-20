Defending the Law, and Fighting to the End | TX Atty General Ken Paxton

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Defending the Law, and Fighting to the End: Following Texas victory in the U.S. Supreme Court, Attorney General Ken Paxton lays out the next legal battles ahead for defending Texas’ immigration law and border. SCOTUS ruled in a 6-3 decision on Tuesday to allow Texas to enforce a law giving local police the authority to arrest suspected illegal immigrants.
Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav