BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

'Where is your humanity' US Representative Ilhan Omar calls for Gaza ceasefire (mirrored)
Contrarian
Contrarian
1967 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 10/22/2023

Mirrored from YouTube channel Middle East Eye at:-

https://youtu.be/F6fnhal_NYs?si=3HT_JsaxZJ5ApFoq

 22 Oct 2023"Where is your humanity?"


US Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar gave a recent speech outside the Capitol building where she, along with a group of other Democrats, called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.


Subscribe to our channel: http://ow.ly/AVlW30n1OWH


Subscribe to MEE Telegram channel to stay up to date: https://t.me/MiddleEastEye_TG


Middle East Eye Website: https://middleeasteye.net

Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@middleeasteye

Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/MiddleEastEye

Like us on Facebook: https://facebook.com/MiddleEastEye

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/MiddleEastEye

Keywords
jerusalemisraelpalestineapartheidgeorgiagazaabby martinbdsland grabethnic cleansingsettlerspledgeintifadaempire filesamnesty internationalevictionthefgaza fights for freedom
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy