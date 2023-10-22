'Where is your humanity' US Representative Ilhan Omar calls for Gaza ceasefire (mirrored)

72 views • 10/22/2023

US Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar gave a recent speech outside the Capitol building where she, along with a group of other Democrats, called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

