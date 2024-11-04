Election Fraud Warnings From TRUMP - Can Amercia Survive? | Maverick News

Maverick News Special Pre-Election Broadcast:





America On The Edge: A Country divided.





Join us tonight as we look at the division in America ahead of Tuesday historic presidential election. Donald Trump is already talking about election fraud, and Democrats are bracing for unrest.





Tonight's special guests include DRAGON from Montreal with a Canadian angle, and Chaplain Paul, from Arizona who will talk about the divisions within the country.





Plus today's top news stories with Rick Walker:





