Destruction of an M1A1SA tank of the AFU in the Avdeevka direction by a 152-mm high-precision projectile "Krasnopol".

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
🇷🇺🇺🇦 Footage of the destruction of the M1A1SA tank of the 47th Mechanized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Avdeevka direction by a 152-mm high-precision projectile "Krasnopol".
Source @Intel Slava Z
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/