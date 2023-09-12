X22 REPORT Ep. 3160a - The [WEF]/Biden Economic Agenda Has Pushed The People To Turn On Them

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3160a - Sept 11, 2023
The [WEF]/Biden Economic Agenda Has Pushed The People To Turn On Them
The economy is falling apart around the world, EU is feeling it, Germany is imploding, it's just a matter of time. The [CB] does not want the people looking at alternative currency, they are now going after gold and silver dealers. As the Biden admin pushes their economic agenda, the people are turning on them.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
http://x22gold.com or call 877-646-5347
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
Disclaimer - (there's always a risk of investment and there's no guarantee of any kind)