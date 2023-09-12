X22 REPORT Ep. 3160a - The [WEF]/Biden Economic Agenda Has Pushed The People To Turn On Them

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3160a - Sept 11, 2023

The [WEF]/Biden Economic Agenda Has Pushed The People To Turn On Them



The economy is falling apart around the world, EU is feeling it, Germany is imploding, it's just a matter of time. The [CB] does not want the people looking at alternative currency, they are now going after gold and silver dealers. As the Biden admin pushes their economic agenda, the people are turning on them.



