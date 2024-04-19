J6 Whistleblower, Rand Paul's Warning, and Black-Eyed Demons — The JD Rucker Show

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
On today's episode of The JD Rucker Show, we discussed various warnings that have been hitting us this week. National Guard whistleblower Captain Timothy Nick explained how the people were lied to about January 6 and how we're still being lied to today. Senator Rand Paul called on President Donald Trump to stop supporting Speaker of the House Mike Johnson. Planned Parenthood is alive and well despite Roe v. Wade. Plus, plenty of prepper stuff.
https://discern.tv/national-guard-captain-testifies-forced-to-stand-down-until-5-pm-on-j6/
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/04/sen-rand-paul-issues-stark-warning-trump-he/
https://www.lifenews.com/2024/04/16/planned-parenthood-killed-392715-babies-in-abortions-last-year-a-record-number/
https://www.breitbart.com/faith/2024/04/17/california-christians-fight-back-city-removing-cross/
https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/food-now-investment-heres-why-inflation-isnt-going-away-anytime-soon
http://endoftheamericandream.com/why-are-they-trying-so-hard-to-convince-us-that-people-that-are-seeing-black-eyed-demon-faces-have-a-disorder/