NWO: The Vatican's Jesuits & the mark of the beast

Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh Day Christians Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org.



The Jesuits – the political arm of the Vatican and the pagan church of Rome – have the goal of creating a one-world Catholic religious system through the infiltration of every Christian denomination and American political institution with the purpose of destroying the United States and the Protestant movement with non biblical, occult and pagan practices with the help of the Illuminati.



This video shows how manipulative and controlling the Jesuits are in China and how this type of control will spread worldwide with the eventual enforcement of the Vatican beast’s mark of public weekly SUNday rest and worship, which goes against the biblical and commanded 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God.



The Vatican says the following about its mark:



“SUNday is our MARK of authority...the church is above the Bible and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact”. Source: Catholic Record, London, Ontario, Canada, September 1, 1923.



NO MATTER what the outcome will be for you on an individual basis, DO NOT ACCEPT THE MARK OF THE VATICAN BEAST, which represents sin and false worship which dishonors God.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington