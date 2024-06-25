OUT of the EATER Came Meat, Out of the Strong Something SWEET. The Riddle is Solved. Samson Nuclear

"Samson was willing to bring the house down on top of his own head for the LOVE of GOD, Just as TRUE Christians Are Not ASHAMED To Call Jesus their GOD" (From Jonathan's original description)





************************* *************************

Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:





Odysee: https://odysee.com/@thejonathankleck:b

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@zackwintz4414:a

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thejonathankleck

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/LFx0p7JkTS4D/

Internet Archive: tinyurl.com/4rfrt8wa

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

*************************

To view or download all of Jonathan's video and images see the links below:

KleckFiles: http://www.kleckfiles.com

Jonathan Kleck's video archives: https://tinyurl.com/2d8d2j8n

Jonathan Kleck's Show Notes gallery: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend