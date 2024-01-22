Push Back: Nullification Movement News

The feds aren’t going to limit their own power, so it’s up to the people and the states to get the job done. The latest update from the nullification movement with reports on the 2nd Amendment, financial surveillance, asset forfeiture, defend the guard, sound money, and more.
Path to Liberty: January 22, 2024
