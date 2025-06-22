Skip navigation Search Create Avatar image "This is Unlike Anything We've Seen Before... | Pepe Escobar"

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this explosive breakdown, Pepe Escobar dissects the latest U.S. strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities, calling it a dangerous escalation that could trigger long-term global consequences. As Washington pushes aggressive tactics, major powers like
Unfiltered Minds
Russia, China, and Iran are drawing even closer, strengthening BRICS and challenging the Western-led world order. Escobar exposes how America’s foreign policy missteps have shattered its credibility, alienated the Global South, and accelerated a multipolar realignment. With historical parallels and sharp geopolitical insights, this analysis dives deep into the fragile state of global power — and why what just happened may mark a critical turning point for the U.S. empire.