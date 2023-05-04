Russia Says USA Behind Drone Attacks on Kremlin…White House Denies Culpability

Moscow accused Washington of masterminding a drone attack on the Kremlin to assassinate Vladimir Putin. The Kremlin said Ukraine carried out the attack with two drones. The Russian government warned that retaliatory measures could be taken. We'll cover the lastest escalation in WW3 along with war drums beating in South Korea, and former President Trump and former U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo praise the Unification Church.

Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 5/4/23

