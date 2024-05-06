Ep. 102: Felix Rodriguez

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Che Guevara was executed in 1967 in a remote Bolivian village.
One of the last people to speak to him alive was CIA officer Felix Rodriguez.
Here’s his story.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 6 May 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-felix-rodriguez/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1787603250822193463