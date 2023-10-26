The Matt Walsh Show Highlight On US Sports Net: Is Halloween Dying Off?

Two-thirds of adults aren't dressing up for Halloween this year. Why should they?

Become a DailyWire+ member and watch the full show:

@ The Apple Store - https://apple.co/3RW78wm

@ Amazon - https://amzn.to/3tOjyPu

Tune in to the Matt Walsh Show daily on US Sports Radio

http://www.USSportsRadio.net

https://bit.ly/ListenToUSSportsRadio