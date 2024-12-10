Flee the devil and stand firm in your faith!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2Thess lesson #156; Believers need to understand there is a cosmic system opposed to the things of GOD and that we all have an Old Sin Nature we are called to get a handle on. You can never fix a problem by ignoring it and not fully accepting your own responsibility in it. Feed the NEW Nature, then starve the old one and you will find more victory in your walk with GOD.