BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News - April 8 2025 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1483 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
138 views • 5 months ago

April 8, 2025

rt.com



Iran confirms high-level nuclear talks with Washington later this week, but insists they will not be direct. That's while the Israeli leader pushes for a Libyan style scenario for Tehran during his meeting with Donald Trump. Following an international outcry, the IDF investigates its attack on medical vehicles in Gaza, and starts changing its story, now saying fewer militants were killed than it first claimed. As the world reels from the seismic shock of Donald Trump's trade tariffs, and countries on the receiving end prepared to mount their defences, speculation mounts on whether the sun is setting on the era of globalisation. We discuss the issue with panel of guests. And a British charity hires a convicted paedophile to work with vulnerable Ukrainian children. We look into how it happened.



RT not affiliated with, related to, or connected in any way with thedeadgene.


This video was made with linuxmint.

Make the switch dump Microsoft Windows and get linuxmint at: https://www.linuxmint.com/

Keywords
newsrussiart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy