Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 21, 2023 - US Army begs anti-vaxxers to re-enlist (and die for Israel)

0:00 Intro

2:41 My Comments on Trump

43:59 Christmas Carols

52:32 Big News

56:43 Crypto

1:08:31 Interview with Brandon from Shield Arms





- On #Trump: I judge people by their actions and ethics

- Conclusions about candidates are always subject to reevaluation

- A lot of pro-Trump talk now sounds like "Q 2.0"

- US Army issues letter to retroactively scrub military records of those dismissed over vaccines

- The Pentagon needs more soldiers to die for #Israel and war in the Middle East

- Israeli children's choir sings new song celebrating #genocide in #Gaza

- Mockery / satire: New album of Hanukkah Christmas Carols from Israel

- Includes classic hits like "Grandma got run over by an IDF bulldozer"

- Putin to test South Pole flight path of Sarmat-2 ICBM with multiple hyperglide vehicles carrying 2 megaton warheads

- Israeli videos of so-called "Hamas tunnels" are a total joke

- #Crypto exchange Kraken under fire from SEC, but is pushing back to protect its 10 million customers

- Interview with Brandon from Shield Arms about new 9mm carbine with folding stock and arm brace





