Dr. Peter McCullough on London Real | Vax Injuries, Detox Spike Protein

Brian Rose asks Dr. Peter McCullough

"So now we wait. Is that what we can do? We can just wait and see what happens and see what the injuries do to line up. We can hope that people stay away from future vaccines and boosters and try to get the truth out. That's what happens next?"





"What happens will this become a massive class action lawsuit against Pharma or will it never come to that? Or they're not liable so it won't matter anyways?"





Dr Peter McCullough added to the tweet:

Base Spike Detox (BSD) 3-12 months of:

Nattokinase 2000 FU (100 mg) twice daily

Bromelain 500 mg once daily

Curcumin (nano,liposomal, piperine) 500 mg twice daily





