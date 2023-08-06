Dr. Peter McCullough on London Real | Vax Injuries, Detox Spike Protein

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Brian Rose asks Dr. Peter McCullough
"So now we wait. Is that what we can do? We can just wait and see what happens and see what the injuries do to line up. We can hope that people stay away from future vaccines and boosters and try to get the truth out. That's what happens next?"
"What happens will this become a massive class action lawsuit against Pharma or will it never come to that? Or they're not liable so it won't matter anyways?"
Dr Peter McCullough added to the tweet:
Base Spike Detox (BSD) 3-12 months of:
Nattokinase 2000 FU (100 mg) twice daily
Bromelain 500 mg once daily
Curcumin (nano,liposomal, piperine) 500 mg twice daily
Take action into your own hands if having long C19 or #COVIDVACCINE syndrome. #CourageousDiscourse
Full interview:
https://londonreal.tv/dr-peter-mccullough-our-freedoms-will-not-be-ignored-the-truth-about-vaccines-big-pharma-treating-covid-19/