Will Rutti Frutti (NATO head) condemn the treatment of French farmers the same way he has been condemning Georgia..

Adding:

Dmytro Kuleba (Ukraine's previous Minister of Foreign Affairs, aka Harry Potter look-a-like, loves McDonald's), found a job in the United States.

He became a senior fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government, according to the Center's website.

Kuleba is described there as “one of the most influential diplomats of his generation,” “a global champion of democracy, freedom and resilience,” and “a leading architect of Ukraine’s foreign and security policy.”

At Harvard, Kuleba will focus on the intersection of diplomacy, security, and resilience, exploring strategies for countering autocracies, strengthening democratic institutions, and building resilient international coalitions.

At the Kennedy School he will give seminars and lectures to students, faculty, and fellows.

He also plans to write a book.

🐻 All these people are such patriots, brings tears to our eyes