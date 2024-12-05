BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Will Rutti Frutti condemn the treatment of French farmers the same way he has been condemning Georgia..?
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
109 views • 6 months ago

Will Rutti Frutti (NATO head) condemn the treatment of French farmers the same way he has been condemning Georgia.. 

Adding: 

Dmytro Kuleba (Ukraine's previous Minister of Foreign Affairs, aka Harry Potter look-a-like, loves McDonald's), found a job in the United States.
He became a senior fellow at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government, according to the Center's website.
Kuleba is described there as “one of the most influential diplomats of his generation,” “a global champion of democracy, freedom and resilience,” and “a leading architect of Ukraine’s foreign and security policy.”
At Harvard, Kuleba will focus on the intersection of diplomacy, security, and resilience, exploring strategies for countering autocracies, strengthening democratic institutions, and building resilient international coalitions.
At the Kennedy School he will give seminars and lectures to students, faculty, and fellows.
He also plans to write a book.
🐻 All these people are such patriots, brings tears to our eyes

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy