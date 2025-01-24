For I Have Seen The Elephant – Scott Hensler

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Show 112: Fear is not our friend. Today is no time to let your spiritual guard down. Stay focused and ready for you too, have seen the elephant!
