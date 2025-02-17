Freedom After 21 Years

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The prisoner released in the "Toufan Al-Ahrar" deal, Raafat Hamed, from the town of Silwad, north of Ramallah, meets his mother after 21 years of detention in the occupation prisons after being sentenced to life imprisonment. He is very happy to meet his family after this long time.
Interview: Raafat Hamed, the freed prisoner.
Reporting: mohamad turkman
Filmed: 11/02/2025
