Chaos in Dustville Series 2 Episode 3 - UFO Meets Old West Stupidity

Welcome to Dustville… where even aliens regret showing up.



In this absurd sci-fi comedy short, extraterrestrial visitors land in Dustville hoping for peaceful first contact. But instead of scientists or military generals, they’re met by confused townsfolk, a suspicious sheriff, a chicken considered the town’s leader, and a prospector who thinks they’re just city folk in shiny pajamas. What begins as a diplomatic mission turns into a chaotic cultural breakdown, complete with misfires, misunderstandings, and a glowing orb nobody trusts.



What Sets Chaos in Dustville Apart?



👽 Absurdist Western-Sci-Fi Blend: Classic Western visuals meet the ridiculousness of an alien encounter gone wrong.

🎬 Standalone, Fast-Paced Shorts: Each episode tells a unique story in under 5 minutes—no filler, just laughs.

💡 AI Meets Dark Humor: Created using advanced tools for writing, visuals, voices, and sound—with an old-school comedy heart.

📺 Why You Should Watch: If you like AI-created content, sci-fi satire, or just watching a town make a complete mess of itself with complete confidence, this is for you. Perfect for fans of Red Dead Redemption meets Rick & Morty energy.

🤠 Final Words: They came in peace. They left in disappointment. Another day in Dustville.

Mirrored - David Mann AI