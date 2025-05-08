BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Chaos in Dustville Series 2 Episode 3 - UFO Meets Old West Stupidity
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
183 views • 4 months ago

Welcome to Dustville… where even aliens regret showing up.

In this absurd sci-fi comedy short, extraterrestrial visitors land in Dustville hoping for peaceful first contact. But instead of scientists or military generals, they’re met by confused townsfolk, a suspicious sheriff, a chicken considered the town’s leader, and a prospector who thinks they’re just city folk in shiny pajamas. What begins as a diplomatic mission turns into a chaotic cultural breakdown, complete with misfires, misunderstandings, and a glowing orb nobody trusts.  

What Sets Chaos in Dustville Apart?

👽 Absurdist Western-Sci-Fi Blend: Classic Western visuals meet the ridiculousness of an alien encounter gone wrong.

🎬 Standalone, Fast-Paced Shorts: Each episode tells a unique story in under 5 minutes—no filler, just laughs.

💡 AI Meets Dark Humor: Created using advanced tools for writing, visuals, voices, and sound—with an old-school comedy heart.

🎶 Soundtrack & Music Licensing

We use music from Artlist and Epidemic Sound to build the perfect dusty, off-kilter atmosphere for Dustville. Don’t miss your chance to start your own musical journey – experience a 7-day free trial here:

👉 [Epidemic Sound](https://share.epidemicsound.com/a65tj7)

🔊 Vocals, Sound Effects & VFX Crafted using AI-generated voices from ElevenLabs and wild sound/VFX work from Production Crate, every frame of Dustville chaos is intentionally out of control. Discover more about these innovations here:

👉 [ElevenLabs](https://try.elevenlabs.io/ulq04iz95gp0) and

👉 [Production Crate](https://productioncrate.partnerlinks....)

📺 Why You Should Watch: If you like AI-created content, sci-fi satire, or just watching a town make a complete mess of itself with complete confidence, this is for you. Perfect for fans of Red Dead Redemption meets Rick & Morty energy.

💬 Connect & Share: Enjoyed the show? Hit like, subscribe, and ring the bell to join our posse of Dustville watchers.

🤠 Final Words: They came in peace. They left in disappointment. Another day in Dustville.

Mirrored - David Mann AI

Keywords
aichaos in dustvilles2 ep3
