Message For The Pope: How Anti-Sodomy Laws Serve 'Useful Public Purpose'

John-Henry Westen
March 1, 2023
As the LGBT agenda continues to destroy the innocence of children and families in the West, pro-sodomy activists now seek to expand their progressive empire to Africa. Kenya, a stronghold of traditional Christianity, is the LGBT agenda's prime target.
As Kenya resists LGBT pressure by holding fast to anti-LGBT laws, world figures are pushing anti-family and anti-life propaganda onto Kenya's pro-life and pro-family culture. Charles Kanjama, an prominent Kenyan lawyer and legal expert, explains to LifeSite the legal defenses that Kenya can use to remain true to its traditional and Catholic values.
