BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Message For The Pope: How Anti-Sodomy Laws Serve 'Useful Public Purpose'
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
12 views • 03/04/2023

John-Henry Westen


March 1, 2023


As the LGBT agenda continues to destroy the innocence of children and families in the West, pro-sodomy activists now seek to expand their progressive empire to Africa. Kenya, a stronghold of traditional Christianity, is the LGBT agenda's prime target.


As Kenya resists LGBT pressure by holding fast to anti-LGBT laws, world figures are pushing anti-family and anti-life propaganda onto Kenya's pro-life and pro-family culture. Charles Kanjama, an prominent Kenyan lawyer and legal expert, explains to LifeSite the legal defenses that Kenya can use to remain true to its traditional and Catholic values.


FAITH-BASED PRO-LIFE SILVER ROUNDS ARE HERE! GET YOURS TODAY!

https://www.stjosephpartners.com/lifesite-silver-round


FIGHT FOR THE CULTURE OF LIFE ASAP!

https://give.lifesitenews.com


SHOP ALL YOUR FUN AND FAVORITE LIFESITE MERCH!

https://shop.lifesitenews.com/


Follow us on social media:

LifeSite: https://linktr.ee/lifesitenews

John-Henry Westen: https://linktr.ee/jhwesten


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2be71e-anti-lgbt-laws-and-values-keep-kenya-proudly-pro-family.html


Keywords
truthcatholiclgbtagendaafricapro-lifepopelawyertraditional valueskenyaanti-lifepro-familyanti-familylifesitelegal expertjohn-henry westenanti-sodomy lawsprime targetchristian strongholdprogressive empireuseful public purposeresist pressurecharles kanjamalegal defenses
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy