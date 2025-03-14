BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Russian fiery attack make Dneproenergiya liberated from Ukraine
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
10084 followers
2
6 months ago

The onslaught and fiery arrows of the Russian forces broke through the defense of the Ukrainian troops holding out in Dneproenergiya then liberated it in lightning speed. The Russian Defense Ministry shared footage on March 12, 2025, of how units of the 37th Motorized Rifle Brigade and the 40th Marine Brigade of the Vostok Group of Forces, working with the full support of artillery crews and attack drone operators, broke through the Ukrainian defenses to the knees of the enemy, as a result of which Kiev's troops, with NATO support, surrendered the settlement along the banks of the Mokri Yaly River to Moscow's troops. The assault detachments of the Vostok Group of Forces broke through the enemy's defenses the day before, where a series of pinpoint strikes by artillery fire and supporting drone ammunition destroyed fortifications, groups of personnel, hardware, and ammunition depots. Explosions and massive fire effects on Ukrainian objects forced them to retreat, unable to hold their defensive positions! Although this is a small settlement, the victory over Dneproenergiya strengthened the dominance of Russian forces at north of Velyka Novosyolka. This will further complicate supply routes and weaken Ukrainian defenses in the southern Donetsk sector. Without delay, a soldier from the Vostok group immediately raised their unit's flag on a house in the northern part of the settlement, thereby confirming its transfer to the full control of the Russian Army, having pushed the Ukrainian front line and advanced 2 km along the eastern bank of the Mokri Yaly River. Once again, control of Dneproenergiya made it easier for Russian forces to advance further and prepare for a further attack on Vesely nearby. With limited reinforcements and heavy losses, Kiev continued to try to maintain cohesion on the southern front, but their defensive position continued to erode. NATO support remained ineffective in stopping the territorial expansion, under the pressure of methodical and sustained Russian fire.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Keywords
donetskdneproenergiyavostok group of forces
