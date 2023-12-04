GOD-ZILLA MINUS ONE !! GOD OF THE SHADOWS MINUS THE SHEEP ! LOOK HOW (IN YOUR FACE ) THEIR HATRED IS. (MIRRORED VIDEO BY JONATHAN KLECK)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
NOW You Can See In REAL TIME The Contempt That has been Hidden From Your Sight...Their Hatred for us is made manifest in Everything!! God Have Mercy!!
Jonathan's videos can be found on these venues:
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@jonathankleck4384
Odysee (new channel): https://odysee.com/@CoryBarbee:8