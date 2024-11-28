Enuma Elish Tablet VII

Enuma Elish, the Babylonian Creation Epic Tablet VII FINALThat's 7 for you who don't know Roman numerals. From sneaking into the theaters, WE. ARE HERE.In this tablet, we have to hear MARDUK'S FIFTY names for the MILLIONTH TIME. Marduk's head is so far up his ass. At this point, the Earth has been formed, and structures are being built.Theres not much going on in this one, so it was near impossible to give you guys visuals on whats going on.If you've stuck around since Tablet I to Tablet VII, thank you for watching. When we read the Enuma Elish, it's very dry reading. I had to try to make it visual enough to keep you entertained to get through it. I would compare this text to a bowl of oatmeal. It's not good at all when you have it plain, but when we add cinnamon, fruit, honey, etc it's only then can we get down the oats in a more comfortable way. I like to do Edu-tainment. That's education, and entertainment which is totally possible if done correctly. There's always a fun, interesting way to teach something. I hope I've done that for you. Next is the Epic of Atrahasis.