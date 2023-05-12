Scientists Reveal Deadly 'WEF Diet' Will Drive Human Race to Extinction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Humans are set to become walking parasites if the global elite get their way and everybody gives up meat and starts eating bugs and crickets. Scientists are now warning that the meat-free ‘WEF diet’ will kill off most of the human race and those who survive will be weak, disease-ridden shells of their former selves.
The WEF and UN are pushing humanity to give up meat by 2050 and move to a completely plant and insect-based diet, including Bill Gates’ synthetic meat.
According to the globalists, eating meat is bad for our health and harmful for the planet.
But what happened when dozens of nutritional scientists were asked to look into the science behind these claims?
- Visit https://www.SwitchWithThePeoplesVoice.com to learn how easy it is to take back control, protect your family from the global elite, and hit them where it hurts.
Mirrored - The People's Voice