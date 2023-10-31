The first snowflakes of the season made her shiver, she didn't know how to cope with the cold

Pitiful Animal





Oct 31, 2023





Winter and frost had begun... What was wrong with that poor dog???

Her whole body was soaked, covered with snow, no food and curled up into a ball...

She was lying behind the bus stop, everyone could see her clearly

But no one, absolutely no one wanted to help

Only one girl came up to the dog and sent these videos to us...

She really needed our help...

The girl updated the dog's videos while waiting for the rescue team to arrive

She even bought him sausages but she didn't seem to eat much

What a nice girl!

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

