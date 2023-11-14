BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Israeli infantry, supported by Tanks, continues to Clear the northern areas of the Gaza Strip - of People, Flatten and Steal more Palestinian Land.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
31 views • 11/14/2023

Israeli infantry, supported by tanks, continues to clear the northern areas of the Gaza Strip.

Adding:

The Jerusalem Post: Israeli minister calls for widespread Palestinian emigration to Western Countries

➡️ Israel Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called for voluntary emigration of Palestinians to Western countries on Tuesday in response to an op-ed by Likud MK Danny Danon and Yesh Atid MK Ram Ben Barak that was published in the Wall Street Journal and called on Western countries to accept Gazan refugees.

"I welcome the initiative of willing relocation of Gaza Arabs to countries worldwide,"

Smotrich wrote. "This is the right humanitarian solution for the residents of Gaza and the whole area after 75 years of being poor refugees. The majority of Gaza is fourth and fifth generations to 1948 refugees who, instead of being rehabilitated long ago like hundreds of millions of refugees around the world, were held hostage in Gaza in poverty and overcrowding and were a symbol of the desire to destroy the State of Israel and of the refugees' return to Jaffa, Haifa, Acre, and Tiberias."




israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank
