BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Is Elon Musk the False Prophet, Part 4.. Examine his Fruits
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
SJWellFire: Final Days Report
426 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
164 views • 5 months ago

Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

or [email protected] paypal

Save Souls with a OfGod TShirt: https://sjwellfire.com/shop/

Connect: Join our alerts: https://sjwellfire.com/

Is Elon the False Prophet part 4.

Elon's god is Ai / Scientism. VCAST covers Elon's latest moves with bio digital convergence (mind control), signs / wonders, and Ai gov. Did Elon give a pass to genocide leaders like Stalin / Mao? How does this fit Noahide laws? Why does Elon have so much power rescuing the astronauts and discussing peace with an Iranian Diplomat? We cover an old article from the University of MI about putting a nano computer in you via a needle (injectable computers). How does this fit the jab? Remember, they want you to be the cell phone by 2030. Why the X cyber and Telsa attacks? Elon is talking about a DNA database. How does this fit the Fourth Beast System, iron mixed with clay? Everything is a counterfeit from the Word of God? For example, Elon's version of Noah's Ark to Mars. Is Elon going after Social Security? What is the bigger ponzi scam. And more.


Keywords
occultnwomagaxchurch of satansjwellfireelon musk false prophetdark maga meaning
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy