Russian Guard SOBR assault teams near Crocus City Hall.

adding...

Ukrainians online rejoice over the terrorist attack and laugh at the death of Russians in reviews of Crocus

Those who decided to open the Crocus page on Google maps noticed that in reviews of the shopping center, Ukrainians had already begun to rejoice that Russians died there. The enemy rejoices because the terrorists shot 40 innocent people.

For now, reviews are not regulated in any way.





