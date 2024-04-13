TAP Campfire Chat: When is Too Much Technology Too Much?

At this event, we'll hear more from the Digital Education Team of www.JoiningForces.World -- Steven Ferry (Founder of www.JoiningForces.World & www.DefendingHumanity.Global), Lisa Kassner (We-For-Humanity.org), Dan Maiullo (DanMaiullo.substack.com), and Michelle Whittaker -- with key takeaways from our October 17th Forum, also connect with others in the audience, and actionable items against the digital control trap to stop it before it stops us! Our objectives for this Campfire Chat are: Positive perspective, inspiration, awareness of action steps that may be taken, and helping people feel strong in their commitment to act.

