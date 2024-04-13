BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
TAP Campfire Chat: When is Too Much Technology Too Much?
Truth Action Project - TAP
Truth Action Project - TAP
6 views • 04/13/2024

At this event, we'll hear more from the Digital Education Team of www.JoiningForces.World -- Steven Ferry (Founder of www.JoiningForces.World & www.DefendingHumanity.Global), Lisa Kassner (We-For-Humanity.org), Dan Maiullo (DanMaiullo.substack.com), and Michelle Whittaker -- with key takeaways from our October 17th Forum, also connect with others in the audience, and actionable items against the digital control trap to stop it before it stops us! Our objectives for this Campfire Chat are: Positive perspective, inspiration, awareness of action steps that may be taken, and helping people feel strong in their commitment to act.

► Links to watch live: TruthActionProject.org/Socials :

► Streaming live on DLive, Facebook, Kick, Rumble, Telegram, Twitch, Twitter, and Youtube:

• DLive: https://www.dlive.tv/TruthActionProject

• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TAPAction

• Kick: https://www.kick.com/TruthActionProject

• Rumble: https://www.rumble.com/tapaction

• Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/TruthActionProject

• Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/TAP_Action

• Telegram: https://t.me/tapaction

• Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@TAP_Action/streams

► Posted afterwards on Bitchute, Brighteon, and Odysee:

• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/tapaction

• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon .com/channels/tapaction (delete the space before ".com" as Facebook bans this site)

• Odysee: https://odysee.com/@TAPAction:5

► Sign up for the TAP Newsletter and special announcements at http://TruthActionProject.org/Subscribe

► Please make a tax-deductible donation to help keep us going and growing at http://TruthActionProject.org/Donate. Become a TAP Member by making a recurring donation.

Keywords
technologytruth911
