ALERT MESSAGE! Donald Trump BEING RAISED UP as LAST DAYS KING DAVID
End the global reset
End the global reset
395 views • 6 months ago

I am making this video as a warning message. This video is being shown for people to see what is now spreading like wildfire over the internet. Donald Trump is being raised up as the last days version of King David and Bible verses are being used to twist the truth into a lie. And they're using fantastic use of numbers, and gematria, and cleverly devised algorithms that seem oh so convincing !

You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]

I strongly recommend you go for deep dive study at Larry McGuire's warning website at

Larrygmeguiar2.com

I also recommend you go to Jeff forrester's Tribulation institute website on YouTube. For more information about the drones and what very well might be ready to happen. Information we all need to know

Keywords
ussolardestructionharbingereclipse april eight
