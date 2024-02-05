‘Don’t be FOOLED’ What’s REALLY in the Senate's new ‘border’ bill?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Glenn Beck
Feb 5, 2024
Members of the Senate have reached a “bipartisan border deal.” But is it really bipartisan? And is it really a border deal? Glenn lays out what’s actually in the bill, which Glenn believes is better described as a “multi-billion-dollar war package” that continues to fund the war in Ukraine. Plus, Glenn breaks down what Biden’s new “emergency powers” would be … and they’re insane.
