⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (9 - 15 March 2024) only in Russian today, ENG Text

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(9–15 March 2024)

▫️From 9 to 15 March 2024, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 50 group strikes by high-precision weapons, multiple launch rocket systems, and unmanned aerial vehicles against the airfield infrastructure of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, repair of weapons and military equipment, storage depots for UAVs and uncrewed surface vehicles, arsenals and POL bases.

All the assigned targets have been engaged.

Moreover, the strikes also hit deployment areas of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, nationalists, and foreign mercenaries.

▫️In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces have improved the situation along the front line and inflicted fire damage on manpower and hardware of six mechanised brigades of the Armed Forces of Ukraine close to Berestovoye, Peschanoye (Kharkov region) and Serebryanka (Donetsk People's Republic).

Twenty-two counter-attacks launched by assault groups of the AFU 57th Motorised, 32nd and 47th Mechanised brigades were repelled close to Sinkovka, Pershotravnevoye (Kharkov region) and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 305 UKR troops, 3 tanks, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 21 motor vehicles, one Czech-made Vampire MLRS & 25 field artillery guns.

In addition, from 12 - 15 March 2024, as a result of preventive and coordinated actions of the Russian troops, all attempts by the AFU to break through Belgorod & Kursk regions were thwarted by actions of the RU Armed Forces during the SMO.

Air strikes & artillery fire neutralized over 550 UKR troops, 16 tanks, 19 armoured fighting vehicles, including 11 U.S.-made Bradley & 15 motor vehicles.

▫️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces liberated Nevelskoye (Donetsk People's Republic) and seized more advantageous lines.

Russian troops hit 7 mechanised & 5 assault brigades of the AFU close to Kurakhovo, Spornoye, Razdolovka, Kleshcheyevka, Kurdyumovka, Krasnogorovka, and Georgiyevka (DPR).

In addition, 4 counter-attacks of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brigade & 81st Airmobile Brigade were repelled close to Belogorovka & Novomikhailovka (DPR).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 1,930 UKR troops, 9 tanks, 12 armoured fighting vehicles, 41 motor vehicles, 18 field artillery guns, 2 Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile launchers & 8 field ammunition depots.

▫️In Avdeyevka direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units continued to advance & occupy more advantageous positions.

In cooperation with aviation & artillery, the Russian Armed Forces inflicted fire damage on manpower & hardware of 11 brigades of the Armed Forces of UKR near Ocheretino, Novzvelannoye, Novogrodovka, Rozovka & Kalinovo (DPR).

64 counter-attacks launched by the AFU units have been repelled close to Berdychi, Semenovka, Pervomayskoye, Tonenkoye & Orlovka (DPR).

Over the past week, the AFs of UKR have lost over 2,710 UKR troops killed & wounded, 3 U.S.-made Abrams tanks, 19 armoured fighting vehicles, 91 motor vehicles &18 field artillery guns.

▫️ In S Donetsk direction, the Vostok GoFs' units improved the tactical situation along the front line and defeated the units of the 58th Motorised Infantry Brigade, the 72nd Mechd Brig, 127th, 128th Territorial Defence brigades of the AFU close to Vodyanoye, Ugledar, Rovnopol, Urozhaynoye (DPR), Chervonoye, and Malinovka (Zaporozhye region).Seven enemy counter-attacks were repelled close to Staromayorskoye, Novodonetskoye, Shevchenko (DPR) and Vladimirovka (Zaporozhye region).The AFU losses amounted to more than 980 UKR troops, seven armoured fighting vehics, 31 motor vehicles & 11 artillery guns.

▫️ In Kherson direction, the RU troops took more advantageous positions, inflicted complex fire damage on the formations of the 141st Infantry, 65th, 117th mechd, 82nd, 128th assault, 35th Marine brigades of the AFs of UKR close to Rabotino, Novosyolovka, Orekhov, Kamenskoye, Stepnoye, Pyatikhatki (Zaporozhye reg), Berislav and Tyaginka (Kherson reg).The AFU losses were more than 270 Ukrainian servicemen, 1 tank, 23 motor vehicles & 12 field artillery guns.

▫️ The Groups' Missile Troops, Artillery, & UAVs have shot down 1 U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS launcher, 2 U.S.-made Patriot anti-aircraft missile launcher & 1 S-300 anti-aircraft missile launcher with radar stations during the week. Air defence units have eliminated over the past week: one MiG-29 fighter jet & 2 Mi-8 helicopters of the Ukrainian Air Force; 1 Tochka-U tactical missile; 5 French-made Hammer aerial bombs; 86 projectiles of the U.S.-made HIMARS, Czech-made Vampire & Grad MLRS; and 915 UAVs.

📊 In total, 577 airplanes and 269 helicopters, 15,573 unmanned aerial vehicles, 486 air defence missile systems, 15,496 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,238 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 8,406 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 19,764 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.