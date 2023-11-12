© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Israeli media:
Today, an anti-tank missile was fired at the Dobb area on the Lebanese border. An inspection report on wounded people on the spot - the IDF is now responding with artillery fire.
It is a direct hit to a number of vehicles that catch fire, a number of civilians were injured.
6 Israelis were seriously and mortally wounded
UPDATE: 1 fatal, 5 serious.
IDF spokesperson:
Terrorists launched anti-tank missiles at the Dubov area a short time ago. Several civilians were injured as a result of the shooting. IDF forces attack the sources of the shooting with artillery.