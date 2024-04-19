Iran activates air defence over several cities: State media

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Iranian state media reports that air defence systems have been activated over several cities after explosions were heard near the central city of Isfahan. “Iran’s air defence has been activated in the skies of several provinces of the country,” the official IRNA news agency said. The cause of the explosions heard in Isfahan remains unknown, according to Iranian media, though ABC News earlier reported a US official as saying that Israel had launched missiles against a target in Iran.
Mirrored - Al Jazeera
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net https://christs.net/
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/