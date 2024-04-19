BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Iran activates air defence over several cities: State media
310 views • 04/19/2024

Iranian state media reports that air defence systems have been activated over several cities after explosions were heard near the central city of Isfahan. “Iran’s air defence has been activated in the skies of several provinces of the country,” the official IRNA news agency said. The cause of the explosions heard in Isfahan remains unknown, according to Iranian media, though ABC News earlier reported a US official as saying that Israel had launched missiles against a target in Iran.

Mirrored - Al Jazeera


