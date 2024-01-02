Highlights of 2023

This is our 2023 highlights show with clips from some of our most watched and most responded to shows.





This past year, we covered many important topics, such as:





// National Sovereignty





// Expansion of MAiD





// Housing in Canada





// Election interference





// Personal autonomy





// Human trafficking





// Combating homelessness and poverty





// The war in Israel and the release of the hostages





…and much more. Check out our channel on YouTube to see an archive of shows anytime.





This show is part 1 of 2 for our year-end programming. We hope you enjoy it! Thank you for your support that makes these programs possible.





Merry Christmas to you and your loved ones.





____________________________





Faytene.tv is a listener-supported program. To help us produce more interviews on essential topics for our nation, please click here to donate: https://www.faytene.tv/donate

____________________________





If you want to be sure and never miss an episode, sign up for our email list here:https://madmimi.com/signups/72187/join





FIND US AT:

Main Site: https://www.faytene.tv/

Free App: https://apple.co/3rgzcfC

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3d7XyTz

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/faytenetv

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/faytene

Twitter: https://twitter.com/faytene

Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/channels/faytenetv

Bitchute: www.bitchute.com/channel/faytenetv

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/faytenetv

Gab: https://gab.com/faytene