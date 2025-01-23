Nidaa Zgheibi Freed in the Al-Aqsa Flood Deal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The prisoner Nidaa Zgheibi from the town of Kafr Dan, west of Jenin, who was released yesterday in the Al-Aqsa Flood deal and has been detained for 8 months, noting that her husband, Mohammad Zgheibi from Jenin, has been detained for more than a year and a half in the occupation prisons. Nidaa and Mohammad have three children, Sadeen, Seela, and Taher, who has not yet met his mother and has not accepted her embrace because she was away from him for a long time and he was young at the time of her arrest.
Reporting: Obada Tahayne
Filmed: 20/01/2025
Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇
https://www.FreePalestine.Video