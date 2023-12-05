Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation





(5 December 2023)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️ In Kupyansk direction, units of the Zapad Group of Forces supported by aviation, artillery, & heavy flamethrower systems repelled 3 attacks of assault groups of AFU 43rd mechanised, 57th mechd infantry brigades near Ivanovka & Sinkovka (Kharkov region).





The Zapad GOFs inflicted fire damage on clusters of AFU manpower & hardware close to Peschanoye, Berestovoye (Kharkov reg), and Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic).





Up to 35 Ukrainian troops, 2 armoured fight vehics & 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system have been eliminated.





◽️ In Krasny Liman direction, the Tsentr Group of Forces' units, aviation, and artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of AFU 63rd, 66th mechanised brigs near Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic) 7 Serebryansky forestry.





The AFU losses amounted to up to 55 UKR troops & 2 motor vehicles.

◽️ In Donetsk direction, units of the Yug Group of Forces supported by aviation and artillery repelled four enemy attacks and inflicted fire damage on AFU manpower and hardware near Bogdanovka, Kleshcheyevka, and Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic).





The enemy has lost up to 270 UKR personnel, as well as 2 armd fight vehicles.





▫️ In S Donetsk direction, units of the Vostok Group of Forces, helicopters & artillery inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 79th Air Assault Brig, & 102nd, 128th territorial defence brigs near Novomikhailovka, Urozhaynoye (DPR) & Levadnoye (Zaporozhye reg).





During the day, a total of 245 Ukrainian troops, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles, one Msta-B howitzer & 1 D-30 howitzer have been neutralised.





▫️ In Zaporozhye direction, units of the Russian Group of Forces repelled one attack of the AFU 117th Mechd Brig's assault group close to Uspenovka (Zaporozhye reg).





In addition, air strikes & artill fire struck the personnel & hardware of the 65th Mechd Brig close to Rabotino & Dorozhnyanka (Zaporozhye reg).





The enemy losses were up to 50 servicemen, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 pickup trucks & 1 Giatsint-B gun.





▫️ In Kherson direction, as a result of the Russian Group of Forces actions, artillery, and aviation, the AFU losses amounted to up to 40 Ukrainian troops, 5 motor vehicles, 1 M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery syst, 1 U.S.-made M777 artillery system & 1 Gvozdika self-propelled artill syst.





Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the RU Groups of Forces have engaged AFU manpower and hardware in 103 areas during the day.





Air defence units shot down two MiG-29 aircraft of the UKR Air Force near Shirokoye (Dnepropetrovsk reg) and Bereznigovatoye (Nikolayev reg), as well as one Mi-8 helicopter close to Peschanoye (Kharkov reg).





In addition, 74 UKR UAVs were intercepted near Sergeyevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Gorlovka, Spornoye, Yalynskoye (Donetsk People's Republic), Chubarevka, Tokmak (Zaporozhye region), Novaya Kakhovka, Ivanovka (Kherson region), as well as one HARM anti-radiation missile.





📊 In total, 547 airplanes and 257 helicopters, 9,465 UAVs, 442 AD missile systems, 13,807 tanks & other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,187 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 7,234 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 15,939 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the SMO.