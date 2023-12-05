BRITAIN Admitted With No Small Amount Of HORROR That The Russian SAM TOR-M1 Is The BEST Of The BEST!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
The current conflict in Ukraine continues to show the true capabilities of the weapon systems of the Russian military-industrial complex. In addition, the Russians continue to test their latest models of weapons on the battlefield, gaining invaluable experience to improve and create new technologies. This fact is recognized even by Russia's rivals. So a few days ago, the main intelligence directorate of the British Ministry of Defense officially announced that the Russians had gained almost complete control of the skies of Ukraine..........
*****************************************************
Support BORZZIKMAN :
Become a Patron - https://www.patreon.com/user?u=22393167
WebMoney:
Z287850237751 (USD)
E356280180033 (EUR)
Bitcoin: 1Lv4nnM1ZJVW1GJMUeGMCZXPXz8xeKuGTf
Mirrored - BORZZIKMAN