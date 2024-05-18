BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Mark Passio - Anarchy & The Occult
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
126 views • 12 months ago
Mark PassioAug 2, 2018
64,746 views • Aug 2, 2018

In this exclusive presentation, Mark Passio reveals to the Anarchist community how Dark Occult influences are affecting the dynamic of human freedom. Mark explains that a deep working knowledge of the Occult is mandatory for every true Anarchist to know in order to become fully spiritually awakened – a state of Consciousness they must reach in order to help others gain an accurate understanding of what is truly happening in our world. While the political and financial arenas are controlled and manipulated behind the scenes by these Dark Occult forces, most Anarchists are still loathe to incorporate this vital knowledge into their work or discuss it with their peers. This is a fatal flaw within the Anarchist community which is actually hindering the Great Work of a true spiritual awakening on a mass scale. This presentation was originally given in Acapulco, Mexico on February 17, 2018 as part of the Anarchapulco 2018 Conference.

whatonearthishappening.com
Keywords
freedommind controlanarchysatanismmark passiomoralityslaverynatural lawegothe occultgod law
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy