Transhumanism vs Natural Human Zones, AI consciousness and the Hive Mind Future w/ Joe Allen

Follow and support my work on Substack at https://SarahWestall.Substack.com

*

Leela Q: Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop - use code sarah10 to save 10%

*

Leela Quantum Upgrade: Learn about at https://quantumupgrade.io/?ref=sarah - use code sarah15 to get a 15 day free trial

*

Buy Anti Aging Peptide GHK-Cu:

- Capsule form: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-capsules-2mg/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Injectable: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu/?ref=vbWRE3J

- Nasal Spray: https://www.limitlesslifenootropics.com/product/ghk-cu-spray/?ref=vbWRE3J

*

MasterPeace: Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

*

Joe Allen, transhumanism editor for War Room, joins the program to share his thoughts about future humanity, transhumanis, AI and more. We discuss whether people will embrace augmented humans or will reject it. What will happen to those who reject augmentation? Will they form natural human zones? Will they be marginalized and kept as second class citizens with less abilities and rights? A look into humanities future and what we can do to help form our future into a healthier domain. You can follow Joe Allen at https://www.joebot.xyz/ and you can buy his latest book "Dark Aeon: Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity" at https://www.amazon.com/Dark-Aeon-Transhumanism-Against-Humanity-ebook/dp/B0C9FJQD4V?ref_=ast_author_mpb

*

Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.

*

Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further